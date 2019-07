On my recent visit to NASA Langley, I got the chance to meet with some of the scientists working on the GLOBE project. What is the GLOBE Project? It is the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE). What you get to do is become a citizen scientist and help NASA with their research!

One of their long standing campaigns is taking pictures of the sky and of the clouds. When our weather satellites pass overhead, they sometimes see less detail and maybe fewer clouds than what we can see standing and looking over the horizon. The way I recommend getting started is downloading the App for your smartphone.