CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WRIC) — A national poll voted Chincoteague as America’s seventh favorite small town. Other Virginia towns that ranked in the list of 150 were Cape Charles, which ranked 37th and Warrenton, which ranked 82nd. FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 families to find the top small towns they want to visit this year.

In recent years, vacationing in small towns has become more popular. Many travelers enjoy the slower pace and tight-knit community.

Chincoteague is an island destination known for its beaches and outdoor activities. It has the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, which is a favorite spot for bird watching, fishing and Kayaking. Another popular destination is Assateague Island, which has a population of wild horses.

Chincoteague aerial view. (Photo credit: Town of Chincoteague / Facebook)

Cape Charles is a beach community with about 1,000 residents. It has the Cape Charles Historic District, the Cape Charles Museum and the Cape Charles Lighthouse.

Warrenton is a town in Northern Virginia that features many historical sites. This includes the Warrenton Historic District, Fauquier County Courthouse and Warrenton-Farquier Visitor Center.