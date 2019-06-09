West Point cadet killed in training accident was standout wrestler

WEST POINT, New York (NBC News) — The West Point cadet killed in a training accident was identified as Christopher J. Morgan, 22, of New Jersey, officials said Friday

Morgan, from West Orange, died when a 2.5-ton Light Medium Tactical Vehicle crashed around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday near the Camp Natural Bridge training site in New York, authorities said.

Morgan, who was a wrestler for the West Point Black Knights, was in the U.S. Military Academy’s graduating Class of 2020.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” West Point wrestling coach Kevin Ward said in a statement.

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed,” Ward said.

“Cadet C.J. Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all,” the academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

He was a star wrestler at West Orange High School, finishing fifth in the state in the 182-pound class as a senior in 2015. He had a 30-to-1 record that season with 20 pins.

Morgan was 28-22 in his college career, wrestling at 184- and 197-pound levels.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement: “May his legacy and memory inspire others to reach for something greater than themselves.”

There will be a vigil to honor Morgan at West Point on Friday night. His funeral at West Point is scheduled for next week, the academy said.

Twenty cadets and two soldiers were involved in the deadly rollover accident on Thursday, officials said.