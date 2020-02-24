Wesley Hadsell murder trial to begin Monday in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Wesley Hadsell, the man accused of killing his adopted stepdaughter, AJ Hadsell, heads to trial on Monday.

AJ Hadsell disappeared in 2015 while home in Norfolk on spring break from Longwood University. Police found her body a month later behind an abandoned home in Southampton County. The medical examiner says she died from acute heroin poisoning.

In an exclusive interview, Wesley Hadsell told 10 On Your Side he believes the evidence will speak for itself in court, and he’s confident he will get acquitted.

“We’re going into this prepared for hopefully anything obviously. I’m very hopeful. I mean I’m confident. I’m not hopeful. I didn’t do anything wrong. I know that I should not be found guilty for something I did not do,” he explained.

However, there is key evidence against Hadsell. The GPS device in his work van led investigators to the abandoned home where they found AJ’s body. In the work, van investigators found gloves, duck-tape and a dirty shovel.

Hadsell claims the items were used for work and not the murder of his stepdaughter.

“I’ve never hurt my daughter. I’ve never so much as said an unkind word to her. I never fought with her,” Hadsell said.

10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins will be in the courtroom every day to bring you updates.

Be sure to follow this story on-air and online.