Wesley Hadsell expected in court Monday for pre-trial hearing

SOUTHAMPTON Co. (WAVY) — Wesley Hadsell, the man accused of killing his adopted stepdaughter AJ Hadsell, is expected in court Monday.

The pre-trial hearing is expected to review the defense’s request to surrender evidence from a search warrant of a Norfolk hotel room. The judge said the evidence was too important to the trial to make a decision last Thursday and set a date of a separate hearing to look at that matter.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam was called to testify as a witness. Before Northam became governor, he was AJ’s doctor.

Court documents show Northam prescribed AJ anti-depressants two months before she disappeared in March 2015 on spring break from Longwood University.

Investigators found her body a month later behind an abandoned home in Southampton County and a medical examiner ruled she died as a result of homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

The defense says Northam’s testimony about AJ’s mental health leading up to her disappearance and death is crucial for the trial. Hadsell’s lawyers argued the anti-depressants, along with journal entries of AJ’s, show the teen may have been suicidal.

In court, the commonwealth’s attorney argued AJ’s medical records at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters show the medicine Northam prescribed at that time was for headaches, not for depression.

This trial is set to take place at the end of February, while the General Assembly is in session in Richmond.

