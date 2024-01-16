WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders have announced Adam Peters will be stepping into the role of general manager for the team.

Peters had previously served as assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers.

“I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Peters said. “I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now.”

The news comes just a week after Ron Rivera was fired as the team’s head coach.

“Clearly, we weren’t good enough this year,” controlling owner Josh Harris said at the time of Rivera’s firing. “We didn’t get it done on the field, and so we’ve decided to go into a new direction.”

It was expected that many front office and coaching staff would follow Rivera, including the residing general manager, Martin Mayhew.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Peters said the team plans on hiring a new head coach soon.

