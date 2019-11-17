Weekend weather brings thousands of power outages Sunday morning

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands in southeastern Virginia are without power Sunday morning.
According to Dominion Energy, the reason for most of the outages has been cited as ‘storm’.
Here are the latest numbers as of 10:30 this morning:
- Virginia Beach: 4,250 customers without power
- Chesapeake: 175 customers without power
- Hampton: 7 customers without power
- Newport News: 2 customers without power
- Norfolk: 40 customers without power
- Portsmouth: 21 customers without power
According to the Outage Map, the largest area without power is in the Virginia Beach area of Hampton Roads.
Power is expected to return to that area before 2 p.m., the site says.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.