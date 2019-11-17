Weekend weather brings thousands of power outages Sunday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands in southeastern Virginia are without power Sunday morning.

According to Dominion Energy, the reason for most of the outages has been cited as ‘storm’.

Outage Map shows the oceanfront area without power

Here are the latest numbers as of 10:30 this morning:

  • Virginia Beach: 4,250 customers without power
  • Chesapeake: 175 customers without power
  • Hampton: 7 customers without power
  • Newport News: 2 customers without power
  • Norfolk: 40 customers without power
  • Portsmouth: 21 customers without power

According to the Outage Map, the largest area without power is in the Virginia Beach area of Hampton Roads.

Power is expected to return to that area before 2 p.m., the site says.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories