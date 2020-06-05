Weekend demonstrations for George Floyd continue across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the weekend approaches and the death of George Floyd continues to prompt demonstrations across the nation, Hampton Roads is no different.

Here is what we know for the weekend:

Friday | June 5

Fort Monroe: Friday peace rally and memorial from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. “Please come dressed in your Sunday’s best” and arrive at 5 p.m. Music for the service provided by 103 Jamz.

Friday peace rally and memorial from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Saturday | June 6

Norfolk: “I CAN’T BREATH” to “Park, Protest, Pray” Rev. asks everyone to please wear black. Meeting at Zion Church parking lot at 1710 Springfield Avenue.

“I CAN’T BREATH” to “Park, Protest, Pray” Virginia Beach: Black Lives Matter protest beginning at 1 p.m. Meeting at Mount Trashmore at 12:30 p.m.

Black Lives Matter protest beginning at 1 p.m. Windsor: “End Racism” peaceful protest from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Meeting in the lot adjacent to Windsor Police Department at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard and Shirley Drive.

“End Racism” peaceful protest from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday | June 7

Chesapeake: “Moms Want Justice” peaceful protest beginning at 2 p.m. Meeting at 306 Ceder Road Do not bring large bags

“Moms Want Justice” peaceful protest beginning at 2 p.m. Chesapeake: Mindfulness March for Kids beginning at 4 p.m. Chesapeake City Park

Mindfulness March for Kids beginning at 4 p.m. Courtland: Peaceful protest beginning at 7 p.m. Planned to take place on Main Street.

Peaceful protest beginning at 7 p.m. Gloucester: “It’s Time to Stand Up” protest beginning at 9 a.m. Meeting in the Gloucester County Library parking lot.

“It’s Time to Stand Up” protest beginning at 9 a.m. Gloucester: “No Justice, No Peace” protest beginning at 5 p.m. Meeting at the Gloucester County Courthouse Includes a VDOT permitted walk on Main Street between Justice Drive and Martin Street. Main Street will be closed between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“No Justice, No Peace” protest beginning at 5 p.m. Norfolk: “Prayer March” peaceful demonstration beginning at 3 p.m. Meeting at City Hall in Norfolk Register at citycollectivehr.com . Please wear a mask and practice social distancing

“Prayer March” peaceful demonstration beginning at 3 p.m. Portsmouth: “Evening of Prayer, Unity and Comfort” beginning at 5 p.m. Meeting at the Portsmouth Love Sculpture on Crawford Parkway Social distancing will be in effect, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Bring your lawn chairs.

“Evening of Prayer, Unity and Comfort” beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday | June 8

Chesapeake: Event planned in front of City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. Large crowd is anticipated All City facilities located at the Municipal Center on Cedar Road will close for the day at 3:00 p.m. All other City offices and facilities, located elsewhere in the City, will remain open regular hours on Monday. Traffic in the Cedar Road area may be heavier than normal throughout the late afternoon and evening. Motorists may wish to find alternate routes to avoid the congestion.

Event planned in front of City Hall beginning at 4 p.m.

Latest News