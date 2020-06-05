Weekend demonstrations for George Floyd continue across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the weekend approaches and the death of George Floyd continues to prompt demonstrations across the nation, Hampton Roads is no different.
Here is what we know for the weekend:
Friday | June 5
- Fort Monroe: Friday peace rally and memorial from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- “Please come dressed in your Sunday’s best” and arrive at 5 p.m.
- Music for the service provided by 103 Jamz.
Saturday | June 6
- Norfolk: “I CAN’T BREATH” to “Park, Protest, Pray”
- Rev. asks everyone to please wear black.
- Meeting at Zion Church parking lot at 1710 Springfield Avenue.
- Virginia Beach: Black Lives Matter protest beginning at 1 p.m.
- Meeting at Mount Trashmore at 12:30 p.m.
- Windsor: “End Racism” peaceful protest from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Meeting in the lot adjacent to Windsor Police Department at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard and Shirley Drive.
Sunday | June 7
- Chesapeake: “Moms Want Justice” peaceful protest beginning at 2 p.m.
- Meeting at 306 Ceder Road
- Do not bring large bags
- Chesapeake: Mindfulness March for Kids beginning at 4 p.m.
- Chesapeake City Park
- Courtland: Peaceful protest beginning at 7 p.m.
- Planned to take place on Main Street.
- Gloucester: “It’s Time to Stand Up” protest beginning at 9 a.m.
- Meeting in the Gloucester County Library parking lot.
- Gloucester: “No Justice, No Peace” protest beginning at 5 p.m.
- Meeting at the Gloucester County Courthouse
- Includes a VDOT permitted walk on Main Street between Justice Drive and Martin Street.
- Main Street will be closed between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Norfolk: “Prayer March” peaceful demonstration beginning at 3 p.m.
- Meeting at City Hall in Norfolk
- Register at citycollectivehr.com.
- Please wear a mask and practice social distancing
- Portsmouth: “Evening of Prayer, Unity and Comfort” beginning at 5 p.m.
- Meeting at the Portsmouth Love Sculpture on Crawford Parkway
- Social distancing will be in effect, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
- Bring your lawn chairs.
Monday | June 8
- Chesapeake: Event planned in front of City Hall beginning at 4 p.m.
- Large crowd is anticipated
- All City facilities located at the Municipal Center on Cedar Road will close for the day at 3:00 p.m.
- All other City offices and facilities, located elsewhere in the City, will remain open regular hours on Monday.
- Traffic in the Cedar Road area may be heavier than normal throughout the late afternoon and evening. Motorists may wish to find alternate routes to avoid the congestion.
