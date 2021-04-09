Weather pushes high school football playoff games to Saturday

(WAVY) — Steady thunderstorms have forced area high school football teams to postpone playoffs games to Saturday. Below is a list of the rescheduled contests.

Class 5A Region Semifinals:

Maury at Salem (Saturday at 1:00)

Deep Creek at Cox (Saturday at 6:00)

Class 4A Region Semifinals:

Warhill at Churchland (Saturday at 2:00)

Warwick at Lake Taylor (Saturday at 2:00)

Class 3A Region Semifinals:

New Kent vs. Lafayette (Saturday at 1:00 at Wanner Stadium)

Hopewell vs. Phoebus (Saturday at 2:00 at Darling Stadium)