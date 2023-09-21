HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The weather is going to put a damper on some weekend plans, but there is still plenty to do around Hampton Roads this weekend.

Note: Upcoming weather has already started to impact events this weekend. Check with the event for updates and cancellations. As WAVY confirms additional impacted local events, we will update this growing list.

Here is a list of events already cancelled or postponed this weekend:

11th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers (Virginia Beach, VA)

Bridge the Gap Fest, CommUnity Event (Virginia Beach, VA)

Hampton Cup Regatta (Hampton, VA)

Harvest Festival (James City County, VA)

Maker Fest (Portsmouth, VA)

Sweet Beans Pet Adoption Event (Hampton, VA)

Virginia Zoo ZooGrooves (Norfolk, VA)

Norfolk

Waterside Goes 80s

Put on your favorite 80s wear and get ready to dance to the best music of the decade! Waterside District hosts this 80s party on Saturday, Sept. 23. It begins at noon. Check out drink specials, silent disco, food deals, karaoke and more. Tickets start at $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

Oktoberfest Weekend Celebration

This 3-day Oktoberfest celebration kicks off at Maker’s Craft Brewery on Friday, Sept. 22 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 24. Enjoy music, activities, food, games, prizes and more.

Indie Night

Smartmouth Beer hosts Indie Night at their Norfolk Warehouse. On Saturday, Sept 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. listen to live music, shop at a local vendor market and more. Here is the music lineup, below.

4 p.m. Second Child

5 p.m. Wallpaper

6 p.m. Captive Birds

7 p.m. Catie Lausten

8-10 p.m. Kill Devil Disco, Indie Dance Party DJ set

The event is free and open to all.

Virginia Beach

Amazing Pollinators

The Virginia Aquarium has a new exhibit, Amazing Pollinators. It starts Saturday, Sept. 23 for members, and Sunday, Sept. 24 for non-members. Minotaur Mazes created the exhibit. In this creative exhibit, use role-play adventures to learn more about the world of pollinator and plant relationships. Guests of any age can learn more 48 survival missions within the unique maze. Within the exhibit, you can play classic games with a twist from bee mancala to invasive species shuffleboard to mutualism dominoes. It is bilingual for both English and Spanish. The exhibit is included with Aquarium admission.

6th Roots & Brews Plant Fair

Pleasure House Brewing is hosting a plant fair on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out this green pop-up market featuring plants, local vendors and beverages on the side! Proceeds from the event will go towards a local non-profit Samantha Makes It a Little Easier, Inc. (SMILE). It is free and open to the public. VIP tickets are available.

Oktoberfest

Note: Date rescheduled from Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 24 due to inclement weather.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. spend the day celebrating Oktoberfest at Back Bay Farmhouse. It’s the 5th Annual Oktoberfest. Enjoy live music form The Happy Dutchman and The Rhinelanders, a food truck rodeo, beverages and more.

Wallops Island

Watch Party at NASA Wallops Visitor Center

On Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. visit the Wallops Visitor Center, 175 Chincoteague Rd. Join the watch party for the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft drops a capsule back down to Earth with material from asteroid Bennu. At the event, hear from experts and have fun with hands-on asteroid activities.

Williamsburg

Countdown to Halloween Weekend

It’s the first weekend of Halloween Spooktacular at Busch Gardens. Kick off spooky season by joining Count von Count at the park. There is an all-new Trick-or-Treat Trail, arts and crafts, a costume dance party and more.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.