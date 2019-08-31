“We will not be just a number:” Norfolk shooting victim family says following violent week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Kenny Williams is just one of many asking for justice this week, after losing a loved one to gun violence.

“His first question to me was, ‘you’re joking right,?'” Michelle Williams said of the moment she had to break the news to her 14-year-old nephew that his father was dead. “He just went mute after that.”

Kenny Williams, 39, of Norfolk was found dead Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds according to a Norfolk Police Department release.

The night before, Percell Williams, 39, was found a block over on Bellevue Avenue shot to death.

In a press conference on Friday, Chief Larry Boone announced the two are the 23rd and 24th homicide victims of the year in the city.

“Kenny and Percell will not just be numbers because they weren’t just numbers. They were young men who still had a long way to go,” Williams said at a memorial gathering Friday night. “You didn’t break us. We are still standing. And we will find justice.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in the deaths of the two “best friends.”



Detectives have been working around the clock as there have been more than a dozen shootings in a week’s time.

“Please help my family, help everyone out here,” Williams shouted. “Help all these people that is being killed, stop!”

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.









