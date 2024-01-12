HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is looking back at the top stories this week.
Portsmouth’s Don Scott now Virginia’s first Black Speaker of House
History was made on Wednesday as Virginia opened up its 2024 legislative session. Portsmouth Del. Don Scott was officially sworn in as The Commonwealth’s first Black Speaker of the House. (continue)
VIDEO: Portsmouth ABC store suspect loaded down with alcohol
etectives have tied the same suspect to a series of larcenies at an ABC store in Portsmouth — and WAVY has obtained video of one of the crimes. (continue)
Cases Closed: Deceased man ID’d as suspect in decades old local homicides
A former Northern Neck resident has been identified in connection with two cold case homicides that occurred more than 30 years ago. (continue)
VB Atlantic Park, despite construction challenges, still on track to open in 2025
Nearly a year after closing on their financing, the long-discussed “Dome-Site” redevelopment is no longer just renderings, it’s becoming a reality. (continue).
Body of missing Portsmouth 19-year-old found at shipyard, family confirms
The family of Daquan Rountree say his body was the one found Monday at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, a devastating update nearly a month after the 19-year-old Portsmouth resident was reported missing. (continue)