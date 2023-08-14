PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The next time you watch WAVY News 10, you’ll notice some changes. We’ve made major improvements to modernize our studio in Portsmouth.

The new set has more monitors and places to visually show video and graphics.

Our team of engineers and designers spent several months tearing out the old set and building the new one.

After removing all of the old set, they resurfaced and replaced the floors and installed miles of electrical wiring.

It was a lot of work.

Meteorologist Don Slater and anchors Regina Mobley and Stephanie Hudson prepare for their first live newscast from the new WAVY News 10 studio on Aug. 14, 2023.

While that work was underway, you probably noticed we brought you the news of the day from a temporary studio.

We hope you enjoy the new set as much as we enjoy bringing you the news from it.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this page for a walkthrough of the new home of WAVY News 10.