Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Watch Live – Something in the Water Special Coverage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories