WATCH: Deputy’s body cam video shows rescue of couple from burning home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dramatic video from a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera shows the moments a couple was rescued from their burning home last month.

The two deputies, Kenneth Muller and Diego Gonzalez, rushed inside the home on Montecito Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 18 and saved the couple.

Video shows one woman in a wheelchair waiting just feet from smoke and flames inside the home.

“Much of the time, we have to put ourselves aside and think what’s best for the people we’re trying to protect,” Gonzalez told 17’s Taylor Schaub about the rescue.