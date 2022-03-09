Washington trades for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 33-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Quarterback Carson Wentz is returning to the NFC East.

The former Philadelphia Eagles QB is being traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, multiple sources report. The news was confirmed by the NFL.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport reports the Colts in exchange will receive several mid-round draft picks.

The news comes a day after the Commanders weren’t able to get Russell Wilson, who ended up going to Denver, despite Washington offering three first round picks to the Seahawks, the Washington Post reported. The other major QB piece on the board was Aaron Rodgers, who opted to return to Green Bay for a four-year deal worth $200 million. It will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The 29-year-old Wentz went 9-8 and started all 17 games for the Colts in 2021, with a 54.7 QBR. He completed 62.4% of passes and had 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Meanwhile Washington still has former ODU quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who went 7-8 in 15 starts in 2021. He had 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a 39.9 QBR.