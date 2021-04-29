Washington selects Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with 19th pick

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: A fan holds a jersey after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Jamin Davis as the 19th selection by the Washington Football Team during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Washington stood pat with the 19th pick in the draft and filled a hole at linebacker by selecting Kentucky’s Jamin Davis.

Davis made 102 tackles in 10 games during his junior season.

Linebacker, offensive tackle and tight end were among the most pressing needs coach Ron Rivera’s team needed to fill.

Washington resisted the temptation to trade up for one of the top five quarterbacks.

It cost Chicago a 2022 first-round pick to move up several spots for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Rivera has a history of success drafting linebackers. Carolina took Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson during Rivera’s time there.