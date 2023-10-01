NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is expected to be joined by the Virginia Ship Repair Association executive board in holding a press conference in Norfolk on Monday, Oct. 2.

Congress voted to pass a temporary funding bill to keep the government open for 45 days on Saturday, Sept. 30. After a near government shutdown, the bill will allow lawmakers additional time to negotiate and pass a full government funding bill.

As part of this press conference, Warner is expected to call on Congress to spend these 45 days working to come to a bipartisan agreement in order to avoid another costly shutdown threat, according to a release. He will also highlight the potential consequences for the Hampton Roads region if a resolution isn’t made in 45 days.

Warner has previously stressed the devastating effect of a shutdown on servicemembers, small businesses, families who depend on nutrition assistance, airports, government contractors, etc.