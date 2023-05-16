NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Newport News/Williams International Airport will be one of three Virginia Airports that will be receiving federal funding.

According to a press release, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport will be awarded $1,350,000, which will go towards updating to the Airport Masters Plan. This is part of the over $6 million in federal funding that was also awarded to Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport and Winchester Regional Airport.

“Virginia’s airports serve thousands of flyers every day and we thrilled to deliver funding that will make travel through Virginia safer, more convenient, and more accessible for all,” the Senators said. “This funding will allow our Commonwealth’s airports to start important maintenance and planning projects that will help meet their communities’ needs for years to come.”

This funding comes after the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport announced that they will be partnering with Norfolk for a regional aviation study to help the airport, which has been facing financial troubles.

The airport has also seen a decline in passengers over the last decade, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the passenger county hard.