RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) –U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, Sept. 8, almost $1.2 million in federal funding for the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water to rehabilitate the Scottland Riverview Waterworks in Surry County.

The funding is meant to help expand access to safe and reliable drinking water, according to a press release. It will be used to inspect and rehabilitate or replace two ground water wells, replace piping and storage tanks, construct a new well house, etc.

“Access to clean and safe drinking water is crucial for the health of all Virginians,” Warner and Kaine said, in a release. “We’re glad this funding will improve access to reliable drinking water in Surry County, and we’ll keep working to upgrade water infrastructure in communities across the Commonwealth.”

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant Program. Last year, Warner and Kaine announced over $46 million in federal funding for the replacement of lead water lines to reduce the amount of lead in Virginia’s drinking water, according to a release.