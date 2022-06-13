WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are now looking for a woman they say is wanted on embezzlement charges.
Police say Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace embezzled more than $30,000 from a business in the 200 block of Monticello Avenue using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022.
Authorities obtained four felony embezzlement warrants against Taylor-Wallace. On June 8, she agreed to turn herself in, however police say she never showed up.
Taylor-Wallace is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 170 pounds. She has brown curly hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information about Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace’s wherabouts or the incident are advised call Inv. Ziegler at 757-220-6238.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.