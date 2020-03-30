Wanted: Police looking for man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery driver

Live Now
Police believe 23-year-old Tito Jamar Brown, of Williamsburg, shot at a newspaper deliver driver in the 300 block of Roland Street on May 12, 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a newspaper delivery driver.

Police believe 23-year-old Tito Jamar Brown, of Williamsburg, shot at a newspaper deliver driver in the 300 block of Roland Street on May 12, 2019. Brown is charged with two counts of attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Police believe Brown is armed and dangerous.

He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, according to a Williamsburg Police Department news release.

If you see Brown, call 911. Anyone with information about this case should call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at (757) 220-2331.

