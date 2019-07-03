Wanted Newport News man arrested in Massachusetts

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WAVY) — A Newport News man wanted for probation violation was arrested in connection to a car break-in in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

Justin Parker Adam, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny, intimidate a witness and fugitive from justice on court warrant.

Yarmouth Police say they got a call that a man wearing no shoes and a gray cut off shirt was seen breaking into a vehicle just before 6:30 p.m. A few minutes into the search, officers and the person who alerted police spotted Adam walking on nearby Cuttyhunk Lane.

After Adam was identified by the victim of the crime, he was taken into custody and sent to jail, where he awaits extradition to Newport News.

Adam, of Graham Drive in Newport News, received the intimidate a witness charge because police say Adam told the reporting witness he’d “be back for him.”

Police also recovered several items from Adam, including a Garmin GPS and phone charger, headphones, cables and Maui Jim sunglasses.