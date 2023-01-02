RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.

According to the cooperative extension, a statewide program sponsored by Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, participants will get 50 hours of training and complete 50 hours of volunteer work.

Location of Virginia Cooperative Extension offices across the commonwealth. (Photo: Virignia Cooperative Extension)

Master Gardeners then work with their local offices to complete community projects such as “community and school gardens, plant clinics, water resource management, pollinator habitat and native plants gardens.”

“Extension Master Gardener groups are a wonderful and important network of gardeners, and many EMGs make friends and connections as volunteers,” the program’s website reads.

You can sign up for the program through local extension offices, the locations of which can be found here.