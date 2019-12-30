Want a free ride home on New Year’s? Here are some options in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are several ways you can get home free of charge if you have too much to drink this New Year’s Eve.

If you’re planning on driving to the party, you can request a Tipsy Tow from AAA to bring you and your car back home. The free program for both AAA members and non-members is available in the greater Hampton Roads area until 6 a.m. on January 1.

Service is provided in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown, and Williamsburg.

Just call 1-(800)-AAA-HELP and say “I need a Tipsy Tow.”

Keep in mind the service is only limited to the driver and to the driver’s home. Reservations are not accepted.

Kalfus & Nachman is also offering their Safe Ride Home program to help people get home on New Year’s and Super Bowl Sunday.

The rides run from 6 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. January 1.

Through a partnership with Black and White Cabs, rides from the bar to your home are free, you just have to call Black and White Cabs and mention Kalfus & Nachman. Black and White Cabs doesn’t do pickups in Portsmouth, but will drive you home to Portsmouth.

Kalfus and Nachman will also reimburse you up to $35 for Uber and Lyft rides. You just have to fill out a reimbursement form.

For more info, click here.