Walmart pays $4.8 million in bonuses to Virginia workers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Virginia’s Walmart employees received a total of $4.8 million in bonuses on Thursday as a thank-you for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart paid their hourly employees across the nation nearly $180 million in bonuses on Thursday, as well. The company already paid $365 million in bonuses in early April — $300 to full-time hourly workers and $150 to part-time workers — and plans to issue more money in May.

Walmart has also hired an additional 200,000 employees in its stores, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers across America since March 19. More than 4,300 of those people work in Virginia, according to a news release.

“We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” the Walmart release states.

The company is conducting daily health screenings for workers, including temperature checks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company is also providing personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, to all employees. Other preventative measures taken in Walmart stores includes adding sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of guests in stores, installing social distancing signage, and enforcing sanitation protocols.

Additionally, Walmart says they have reached their goal of hiring more than 200,000 associates nationwide. These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support current associates and customers in locations with specific needs, the company said in a release.

