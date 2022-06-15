WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s time for the return of bingo, oyster fritter sandwiches and Mitzi Paul’s prize wheel!

The Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival, an Eastern Shore summer tradition, returns Wednesday night for its 68th year with a brand new Ferris wheel and more. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday weekly until July 2. Gates open at 7 p.m.

The carnival has been down since 2019 due to the pandemic, but was able to sell barbeque, desserts and carnival food from the carnival site last summer to raise money. They’ve also spruced up the rides in the meantime and just finished up the new Ferris wheel.

The carnival’s new Ferris wheel (Courtesy of the Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival)

Wednesday starts with all of the pageants, including Little Miss Carnival Queen, hosted by Shore radio legend Bill LeCato.

Opening week finishes up strong with longtime fan favorites in the Accomack Community Band and H.M. Johnson Band.

Here’s the full schedule:

The carnival has also added food items such as a flounder sandwich for $7.50. Here’s the menu:

Crab cake sandwich $15.00

Oyster sandwich $13.00

Clam sandwich $9.00

Soft crab sandwich $9.00

Hotdog $3.50

Hamburger $4.00

Cheeseburger $4.50

Double cheeseburger $7.50

Chicken tenders $6.00

French fries $5.00

Pizza

Cheese $2.75 a slice

Pepperoni $3.25 a slice

Sausage $3.25 a slice

Whole cheese $16.00

Whole pepperoni $18.00

Whole sausage $18.00

Nachos $4.00

Pretzel $3.75

Funnel cakes $8.00 each or 2/ $15.00

Fried oreos 6/ $5.00

Cotton candy $4.00

Ice Cream Cone $3.50

Cup $4.00

Shake $5.00

Sundae $5.00

Sundae with nuts $6.00

16oz Coke product or bottled water $2.00

Tickets for rides are $2 and you can ride all night with a $15 wristband.

For more information and to get updates on deals, weather cancelations and more, follow them on Facebook.