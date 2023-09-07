VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Deadly crashes across the 2023 Labor Day weekend have slightly increased from the previous year. According to reports from Virginia State Police, 13 people passed away in crashes over the weekend and half were motorcycle-related.

State Police reports, that in a total of 10 crashes, 13 people passed away and seven were motorcyclists.

“To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

The crashes occurred in the following areas:

City of Virginia Beach

Campbell

Hanover

James City

Montgomery

Nelson

Pittsylvania

Rockbridge

Scott

Wythe

State Police said the crashes that occurred in Campbell, Pittsylvania, and Scott County each involved two fatalities.

Data shows that during the 2022 Labor Day four-day statistical counting period 12 people passed away and in 2021, 10 people passed away.

“As demonstrated by the enforcement statistics from the holiday weekend, Virginia’s state troopers were on patrol doing everything we could to prevent crashes and encourage compliance with Virginia traffic laws. As we look to these final months of 2023, I cannot impress enough the importance for all Virginians to take traffic safety seriously and commit to saving lives on our highways,” said Colonel Settle.

Settle is encouraging Virginians to take advantage of the free motorcycle assessment courses offered in the coming weeks.

VSP says registration will be open for “Ride 2 Save Lives” training courses being held until October. For more information and to register for classes, visit the Virginia State Police website.