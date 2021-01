NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on I-64 at Lee Hall.

State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said crews were dispatched around 3:07 a.m. for the incident on I-64 eastbound near Lee Hall. One vehicle was involved with no reported injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 are currently being diverted to exit 247 in Newport News.

There is no further information at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.