CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating an interstate crash that involved a trooper.

Police say, the crash happened Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. on I-64 west of Deep Creek. A trooper witnessed a vehicle crash in the westbound lane and went to assist, police say.

According to VSP, the trooper made a sudden stop behind the a Nissan Altima before activating his lights. Two other vehicles subsequently stopped behind the trooper when police say a Ford F150 sideswiped one of the vehicles causing a chain reaction.

The trooper’s vehicle was struck in the rear and pushed into the Nissan Altima. Moments later, a Nissan Sentra ran into the Ford F-150. No one was hurt in either of the crashes.

Police say, all of the drivers were charged with following too closely.