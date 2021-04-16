VSP: Convicted sex offender who failed to re-register may be in Hampton Roads

Virginia State Police are trying to track down convicted sex offender Michael Paul Trim and say he is believed to be in Hampton Roads.

Trim, 44, is registered at a home in Victoria, Virginia but State Police say they’ve learned he moved at some point and did not register that new address.

He is currently listed on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry as ‘wanted.’

Trim is required to re-register, per state law.

Trim is 5’9” and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

State Police released an image of him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under Trim’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located here.