VSP: Body found ‘burned beyond recognition’ inside a car in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are investigating after the body of a male was found early Sunday morning “burned beyond recognition” inside a car.

State police were called at 1:23 a.m. for a vehicle fire with a fatality on TB Road in Exmore in Northampton County. The 911 caller, who is a resident of TB Road, stated they saw a fire outside on the roadway.

The Exmore Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire of a BMW 7 series sedan. They located a deceased male inside the vehicle.

The sedan showed no indication that the vehicle had been involved in a motor vehicle crash.

The body was burned beyond recognition, according to State Police. The registration of the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was sold the day before.

Anyone with information about the incident that may help the investigation to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.viriginia.gov.