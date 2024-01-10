NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will host two concerts in honor of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The performances “A Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.” will be held in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will speak to Digital Host Sarah Goode about the events in a Community Chat on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

The first tribute will be on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15. It will take place at Second Calvary Baptist Church, 2940 Corprew Ave. in Norfolk.

The second tribute will be on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. It will take place at I.C. Norcom High School, 1801 London Blvd. in Portsmouth.

Both events are free in connection with the city of Norfolk and city of Portsmouth. Registration for the events is encouraged.

Find out more and register for the events at the link here.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has another upcoming event in February, “A Gospel Symphony Celebration with Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole“. On Feb. 10, visit Chrysler Hall for the performance. Find out more information on virginiasymphony.org.