NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Every year, the Norfolk Tides’ front office travels to a local youth field to do renovations.

With the help of the Tides grounds crew, one field in need each year gets a makeover that upgrades the playing surface and makes improvements to existing park structures, according to the Tides website.

Fifteen fields have been renovated since the program’s launch in 2012.

Now, voting for another local recipient field is underway — and closes Friday.

As of the end of Monday, fields for Virginia Beach Little League, Suffolk Youth, Western Branch, Azalea Little League, Wilson Little League, and Little Creek National were among the top-voted candidates.

Vote here: atmilb.com/37vgXyT.