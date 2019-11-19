Vote on proposed Oceanfront Dome site project expected Tuesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote on the proposed Dome redevelopment project Tuesday night.

The proposal would bring an entertainment venue, wave park, stores and apartments to the Oceanfront between 18th and 20th streets.

It’s estimated to cost more than $325 million, with the public contributing more than $100 million.

Last week, Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams spoke in front of council in support of the project. Williams is one of the partners hoping to build the entertainment complex at the beach.

”If we want people to take us seriously, they have to see that we are doing what we have been doing, which is looking after our communities, looking after our minorities, showing people that we are open for business. The dome site is the perfect first and foremost example … the perfect opportunity to show people that we are open for business. We want people to see us as a star destination on the entire East Coast,” explained Williams.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

