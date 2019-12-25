Volunteers in Newport News give Christmas meal to first responders, dispatchers

NEWPORT NEWS, V.a (WAVY) — Police officers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our communities safe and Christmas is no different.

About 200 police officers, sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers in Newport News will have a Christmas dinner thanks to the kindness of volunteers.

“My son missed Christmas dinner so I decided to bring it to him,” said Phyllis Mather, the organizer.

Mather started this about four years when her son, David missed Christmas dinner because he had to work. She said when she brought dinner to her son, it opened her eyes to all the men and women on the force who don’t get a meal on Christmas.

About 10 volunteers helped Mather to make and bring food to five different locations across Newport News.

“The Sugar Shack is making turkey, macaroni and cheese, canned yams, collards, and gravy,” she said.

“What she does, I don’t know how to put it into words, said Chief Steve Drew of the Newport News Police Department. “It kind of symbolizes what Christmas is all about.”

“I’m just so blessed that my son loves his career and after meeting the guys and gals on the force, I just feel truly blessed,” Mather said.

Mather said she fears she won’t be able to do this next year if she doesn’t get more volunteers to help.

If you’re interested in helping, email Phyllis Mather at Mather30r88@gmail.com

