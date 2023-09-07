LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Last Saturday, the VMI football team set the tone for the season in their home opener. The Keydets were able to defeat Davidson 12-7, thus ushering in the Danny Rocco era with a victory at Foster Stadium.

VMI now will take their talents on the road to face Bucknell. Bucknell is 0-1 since falling to JMU last weekend. For Keydets head coach Danny Rocco this week in practice is all about correcting the little things heading into Saturday’s contest.

“I kind of felt like our team holistically was exactly where they needed to be psychologically right we had an edge and a sense of purpose we played with a passion we were intense we competed hard we kind of had the will to win. We were not as strong in our overall execution you need both you can go there and execute really well but if the other team has more fight or will to win or resolve they tend to find a way to flup the script on you and so what we need to do is to be in the same headspace in terms of our focus and purpose,” said Rocco.

The Keydets face Bucknell Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 6pm.