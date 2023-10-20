RICHMOND, (WRIC) – Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace will replace HealthCare.gov beginning Nov. 1, according to the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange.

The health exchange — a division of the State Corporation Commission and also operating the marketplace — says the switch will be a way to connect eligible Virginians who are not insured through their employer and do not have affordable healthcare coverage, options, Medicaid, or Medicare.

The marketplace will be put in place for the 2024 Plan Year. Therefore, Virginians in need of healthcare coverage for this year are to continue to enroll and seek financial assistance through HealthCare.gov.

The open enrollment period will be from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. This window of time will allow residents to sign up for health insurance, adjust or cancel their current plans.

These dates are important as only those who qualify for the special enrollment period will be able to sign up for health insurance outside of this time period.

Do I qualify for the Special Enrollment Period?

Those who qualify have endured or are currently undergoing these specific life events:

Loss of health coverage. Have moved. Undergoing the process of getting married. Undergoing the process of having a baby or adopting a child. Currently meets a household income that is below a certain amount.

Am I eligible for health coverage through Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace?

To be qualified, individuals or households must:

Reside in Virginia. Be U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, or lawfully present immigrants for the entire time they plan to have coverage. Not be incarcerated (unless pending disposition of charges) Be uninsured, generally not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare, not have an offer of affordable employer-based coverage.

Click here for steps to enroll.