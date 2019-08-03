Virginians hope to cash in on savings over sales tax holiday

RICHMOND, Va. — Back to school shopping can sometimes be a bit pricey, but many families are cashing in on savings over Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

Virginia’s sales tax varies from about 5 percent to 7 percent, depending on where you live. Since 2015, the General Assembly combined all of the previous sales tax holidays into one weekend. People can get savings on back to school items, hurricane preparedness items and energy-star appliances.

Richmond mom Kionna Bobbitt and her daughter, Kamaya, were busy looking at pencil bags and planners at the Target on Laburnum Ave.

They enjoy spending time together shopping and talking about what’s going on in school. Usually, they take advantage of the deals for items Virginian’s won’t have to pay sales taxes on over the next three days.

“It’s good enough, especially on clothes and shoes and stuff like that, the more expensive items,” Bobbitt said.

Weekends at Target are often packed, the store director says. But over the sales tax holiday, it’s even busier.

“We see a really great increase in sales,” Target store director Bob Schafer said. “It’s exciting for me, it’s exciting for our team.”

To help more people over the weekend, Schafer trains his staff to know what items apply for the sales tax exemptions. People can also build kits to keep them safe during storms, like batteries, generators and flash lights.

“Everyone remembers hurricane Michael last year and so that’s why it’s important to get an emergency preparedness kit together right now before anything does come around,” Stephanie Benson, the spokesperson for the Dept. of Taxation, said. “We’re about to hit the thick of hurricane season and it can be very pricey to put together a preparedness kit.”

Shoppers don’t have to drop into a store to get these deals. They can also go online and order over the phone as well, Benson says.

Click here for the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.