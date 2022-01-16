Youngkin’s executive order to end school mask mandates gets pushback

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, a student listens to the teacher’s instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — School districts across Virginia are taking stock of the implications of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mask mandates in schools.

On Saturday, shortly after Youngkin took office as Virginia’s 74th governor, he issued nine executive orders. One of the orders ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24.

The order says that there “is no greater priority than the health and welfare of Virginia’s children.” It goes on to say that “parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children.”

It calls mask mandates in schools “ineffective and impractical.”

The reversal comes after Northam’s office said last week that any school board that ends its mask mandate would violate a state law passed last year and could be vulnerable to lawsuits.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Youngkin said he will “consider all options” to preserve an opt-out for parents from local school mask mandates.

His order was getting pushback from some school districts and some Democrats who say state law requires Virginia to follow federal guidance that recommends masks in schools.

“In Virginia it is clear under law that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions for their children’s upbringing, their education and their care,” Youngkin added. “And so we are providing parents an opt-out. We’re providing them the ability to make the right decision for their child with regard to their child’s well-being.”

On Sunday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) released a statement to families and staff saying that their “existing rules regarding masks will remain in place” as they work to understand “how this order impacts us and how best to comply.”

Elsewhere in Virginia, several school districts have also made it clear mask mandates are here to stay. At least for now.

In a tweet, the Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools said RPS “will maintain its 100% mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors.”

Mask mandates will also stay in place at northern Virginia schools, including Fairfax and Arlington counties.