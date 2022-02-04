Youngkin taps Dr. Danny Avula to lead Virginia’s Department of Social Services

Henrico County Health Districts Director Dr. Danny Avula, gestures during a news conference at the Government Center Thursday April 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Avula gave an update on the Canterbury Rehabilitation Center COVID-19 cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Dr. Avula, who oversaw the state’s vaccination effort against COVID-19 for a year, is stepping down as the director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts to take the job. He replaces Duke Storen at the department, who was appointed to the position in 2018 by then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

“I’m incredibly excited to serve Virginia in this new capacity with the Department of Social Services; so much of the support that ultimately impacts families’ health and resilience lies within DSS,” Avula said in a statement on Friday.

Avula has served as RHHD’s director since March 2016 and was named as Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator by Gov. Northam in January 2021.

He became more of a household name in the commonwealth during the height of the pandemic, joining Northam and other state leaders during coronavirus briefings.

Last month, Avula said he was stepping down as vaccine coordinator to return to as RHHD’s director. He will now lead the Department of Social Services, which oversees Virginia’s child welfare system, medical assistance program eligibility and benefit programs.

“That said, it’s bittersweet to close out my time with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. It’s been life-giving to see the dedication of my team and all they’ve been able to accomplish; I’m in awe of them and am proud to have worked alongside them. Richmond and Henrico communities are left in capable and caring hands,” Avula’s statement continued.

The Department of Social Services is one of Virginia’s largest state agencies, manages the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and provides other resources for food and energy assistance.

Dr. Melissa Viray, the health districts’ deputy director since 2017, will become the acting director of RHHD, according to a release.

“I’m also incredibly grateful for the incredible group of leaders I get to work with everyday; this is truly a team effort and a collaborative leadership model,” Dr. Viray said in a statement.