NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Norfolk on Tuesday for a special announcement.

Youngkin will make the announcement alongside the City of Norfolk’s Economic Development Department at 9:30 a.m. at 4211 Monarch Way at Innovation Research Park No. 2.

It’s unclear what exactly will be announced, but the property is listed as “bio-tech/lab space” in the center of the master planned university village.

The announcement comes just months after ODU was designated as a prestigious R1 research university.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding will be there and have more coming up.