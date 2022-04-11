WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin was among those celebrating the groundbreaking of Rocket Lab USA’s first launch site and the manufacturing of its new, reusable rocket, Neutron.

The site will be on Wallops Island near Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2, the company’s launch site for the Electron launch vehicle.

Youngkin delivered remarks during the groundbreaking event Monday at Wallops Island.

Click here to see the Facebook Live video from the event.

The company delivers reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites, other spacecraft as well as on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space.

The Neutron rocket is expected to be operational in late 2024 and is designed to deliver a 17,600-pound payload to low Earth orbit, and may ultimately support human spaceflight.