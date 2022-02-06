Youngkin campaign criticized for Twitter spat with teenager

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign has sparked controversy for lashing out at a high school student on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the campaign revealed the 17-year-old’s name and photo after they shared a news story about a section of the governor’s mansion where slaves once lived. Youngkin’s campaign tweeted a photo of the student with former Gov. Ralph Northam, noting Northam’s racist yearbook picture that surfaced in 2019.

Team Youngkin removed the tweet late Sunday morning but offered no apology.

A strategist who works for Youngkin suggested Democrats had made Lynne a fair target by previously promoting him on Twitter.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10