Youngkin affirms stance on no mask mandates during visit at Norfolk food bank

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Republican Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin reiterated his policy against any sort of statewide mask mandate Wednesday, as daily new cases of COVID-19 have hit a new high in the commonwealth.

Youngkin reinforced his stance as he appeared at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, touring the facility and packing boxes of food for those who need it.

“Please get the vaccine. If you haven’t gotten the booster, get the booster,” Youngkin said. “I do believe this is an individual decision, so I won’t mandate it. But we are going to go to work and encourage everyone strongly to get the vaccines. It’s the best way to keep your family safe.”

New cases of COVID-19 as reported Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health totaled nearly 6,000. Youngkin says he sees no threshold of new cases that would change his stance.

Meanwhile, a food bank executive said she feels encouraged that the new administration will be sympathetic and supportive of organizations like hers.

Chief Impact Officer Emma Inman said because Youngkin is so focused on education, he realizes that nutrition is a key part of a child’s education.

“We believe that the incoming administration is going to be a champion of the food bank, and we look forward to partnering with them to address food insecurity here in South Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore,” Inman said.

Youngkin pointed to the statistic that one in six children in Hampton Roads have food insecurity, and he encouraged people to donate either money or time to help the food bank.