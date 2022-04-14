RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is giving away more than $122,000 worth of gas cards later this month.

Officials say that they will be giving away a $500 gas card every 15 minutes at each of the five Rosie’s locations across the Commonwealth on April 30. They have locations in New Kent, Vinton, Richmond, Hampton and Dumfries.

“We are all about having fun and right now going to the gas station is anything but fun,” said Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer at Colonial Downs Group. “We want to give our loyal players an opportunity to get a break at the pump and let them know how much we appreciate them with this gas card giveaway.”

The 245 cards will be worth a total of $122,500 or 23,000 worth of gas.

Customers can enter to win a $500 gas card by signing up for a free Rosie’s Player’s Club Card. Customers will receive one entry for joining and can earn additional entries throughout the month by using the card in their favorite game.