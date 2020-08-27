‘Women for Biden’ leadership council lanches in Virginia to activate voters

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Biden for President Virginia is launching the Women for Biden leadership council to organize and activate women voters across the Commonwealth for the upcoming November election.
The announcement comes on Wednesday, August 26 — Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
“We are excited to announce our Women for Biden leadership council in Virginia as part of our efforts to mobilize an important constituency in the Commonwealth, and one that has been under attack by the Trump Administration,” said Monique Alcala, Virginia coalitions director.
“Virginia women have played a critical role in electing Democrats up and down the ballot and they are more energized than ever to make history by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House in November.”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recently released his agenda with his goals of full inclusion and equality for women across America. The agenda addresses issues that disproportionately affect women in including access to healthcare and jobs, and his plan to ensure fair treatment moving forward.
Virginia co-chairs for the Women for Biden Council:
- Former First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe
- Senator Mamie Locke (Hampton)
- Delegate Lashrecse Aird (Petersburg)
- Delegate Kathy Tran (Springfield)
- Speaker Eileen Filler Corn (Springfield)
- Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik (Providence District)
- Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia
- Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton community leader
- Stephanie Cook, Franklin County special education teacher
- Susan Platt, former candidate for Lt. Governor
