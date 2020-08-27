‘Women for Biden’ leadership council lanches in Virginia to activate voters

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. As Democrats gather virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Biden for President Virginia is launching the Women for Biden leadership council to organize and activate women voters across the Commonwealth for the upcoming November election.

The announcement comes on Wednesday, August 26 — Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

“We are excited to announce our Women for Biden leadership council in Virginia as part of our efforts to mobilize an important constituency in the Commonwealth, and one that has been under attack by the Trump Administration,” said Monique Alcala, Virginia coalitions director.

“Virginia women have played a critical role in electing Democrats up and down the ballot and they are more energized than ever to make history by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House in November.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recently released his agenda with his goals of full inclusion and equality for women across America. The agenda addresses issues that disproportionately affect women in including access to healthcare and jobs, and his plan to ensure fair treatment moving forward.

Virginia co-chairs for the Women for Biden Council:

Former First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe

Senator Mamie Locke (Hampton)

Delegate Lashrecse Aird (Petersburg)

Delegate Kathy Tran (Springfield)

Speaker Eileen Filler Corn (Springfield)

Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik (Providence District)

Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia

Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton community leader

Stephanie Cook, Franklin County special education teacher

Susan Platt, former candidate for Lt. Governor

