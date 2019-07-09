Woman wanted for failing to re-register as sex offender has ties to Hampton Roads

Elizabeth Jane Gilbert is one of three suspects Virginia State Police are seeking.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Authorities are searching for three people who have failed to re-register as sex offenders in Virginia — one of whom has ties to Hampton Roads.

Danny Campbell (left) and Steven Trent (middle)

Virginia State Police said in news release all three suspects used to live in Amherst County, but are no longer living in their individual homes.

Elizabeth Jane Gilbert is a 54-year-old white female with blonde hair, hazel eyes and who is 5-feet-3-inches tall. Gilbert weights roughly 220 pounds and is registered to live on Johns Creek Road. She has not lived there in several months, state police said.

Gilbert has ties to Portsmouth and the Virginia Beach area.

Danny Ray Campbell is a 60-year-old white man with gray hair and blue eyes. Campbell is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs roughly 240 pounds. Authorities have not been able to contact Campbell, who is registered as living on West Perch Road, in several months, state police said.

Steven Howard Trent is a 61-year-old white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Trent is listed as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs roughly 230 pounds.

State police said Trent is no longer living in the residence on South Coolwell Road, where he was registered to stay.