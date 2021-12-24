Woman dies after Washington safety Deshazor Everett crashes car in Loudoun County

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – AUGUST 20: Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field after the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Everett was hospitalized for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died after Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett crashed his car Thursday night in Northern Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. when Everett was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R went off the right side of the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett’s passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, of Las Vegas, later died after being taken to the hospital.

No other details in the case are currently available, but the crash is still under investigation.

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the crash Friday morning about the crash. Everett’s been with Washington since 2015 and plays safety and special teams.