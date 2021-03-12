Woman dead after van struck by train in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old woman is dead after her van was struck by a train overnight in New Kent.

Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal crash that happened on Outpost Road roughly 100 feet south of Rockahock Road.

According to early reports in the investigation, a 2006 Honda Odyssey, driven by Freda Pruitt, was traveling east on Rockahock Road at 11:25 p.m. before turning south onto Outpost Road. Once the van made the turn it was struck by a freight train traveling east.

Pruitt died as a result of her injuries on the scene.

The train did not derail. VSP said neither the conductor or engineer were injured.

